The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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The Agentic's avatar
The Agentic
3h

As infuriating as it is to see the powers that be trying to stop us, I really believe it's only leading to a greater desire to fight among we the people. It's really a matter of organizing and mobilizing!

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Tris Barber's avatar
Tris Barber
2h

I'm a native Floridian and furious. Thank you for immediately responding to this travesty. We stand together!!

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