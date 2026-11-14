The Contrarian

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Cathy Mirra's avatar
Cathy Mirra
2hEdited

Thanks NORM great work🙏🙏🙌🏻🙌🏻

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donna woodward's avatar
donna woodward
2h

Every Saturday gives us new reasons to Thank Norm and Democracy Defenders! So thank you again, Norm et al. You WILL Prevail!

If only "he" had a fraction of the interest in repairing the FAA infrastructure and many more things, as he does in his vanity boondoggles.

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