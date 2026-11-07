The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Caroline Coward's avatar
Caroline Coward
1h

“In the House, Democrats are on track to…elect our first Black speaker.”

But if that Representative is an ineffectual, flaccid conciliator that has secret dealings with the POTUS SIL and is not willing to hold the criminals to account, to paraphrase Scott Colom's brilliant ad, “Sheee-it! We'll pick another speaker!”

Reply
Share
3 replies
Ivan Tufaart's avatar
Ivan Tufaart
1h

I was always hopeful, but unconvinced, that the American people were better than their leaders were.

Tuesday convinced me-- the people really ARE better than their leaders

Reply
Share
24 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture