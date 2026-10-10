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Fern jordan's avatar
Fern jordan
2h

Dear everyone. I am a canadian and i am pleased that my subscription (and yours) is helping in the battle to return democracy, humanity, common sense, and honesty to your poor beleaguered nation

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Daniel Solomon's avatar
Daniel Solomon
2h

Has Krasnov succeeded?

Did the diesel oil deal PROVE it.

By supporting Trump every Republican candidate is a willing idiot for Putin.

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