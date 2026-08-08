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Camille Kelly's avatar
Camille Kelly
5h

Keep up the fabulous work, Norm Eisen. Trump has been disparaging you, so now we know he's mad at being defeated, proven a liar and justice prevailed. The work you do is ENORMOUS. Stay safe and well. The world needs more Norm Eisen's.

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donna woodward's avatar
donna woodward
5h

From Heather Cox Richardson's current substack: [Hearn] "...is represented by a TRUMP DERANGED SLEAZEBAG, Political Hack Lawyer, Norm Eisen,” the president of the United States posted."

CONTRATULATIONS, NORM!!! You've won the honor of a public insult from the most ugly, deranged deliverer of insults on the face of the earth. You must be doing something terriby right--as your update today shows.

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