The Contrarian

The Contrarian

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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
2h

Thank you, Contrarians!

I'm in Colorado and voted early. I voted a straight pro-Democracy ticket, and by definition that meant I did not vote for any Republican or Republican leaning Independent. My vote has been accepted and will be tallied on Tuesday! Yay USA Constitution!!!

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Sandy's avatar
Sandy
2h

Thank you for all your hard work! We the People very much appreciate it.

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