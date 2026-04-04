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It's Come To This's avatar
It's Come To This
1dEdited

Cecilia Wang was calm, assured, brilliant and occasionally even funny — when idiots gave her the opportunity to be so. Just what you would want to see in a winning oral presentation delivered with skill and aplomb.

As for Klaus Bondi and her demented boss, my hearts bleeds for them the way it did when those two velociraptors started ripping each other’s flesh apart in Jurassic Park.

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Mary Ellen Schattman's avatar
Mary Ellen Schattman
1d

1. why was Lutnick there?

2. did Bondi stay for the whole thing and get her own ride back, or did she ride back with Trump's entourage? did he just leave her there, like an ex?

Don't leave us hanging.

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