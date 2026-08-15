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donna woodward's avatar
donna woodward
3hEdited

Democracy Defenders: Please continue ensuring that he remains a loser! And thank you.

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Charles G. Masi's avatar
Charles G. Masi
3hEdited

This is what happens when you have a crime lord who's too stupid to think up any new crimes: He has to recycle the old ones. It gets boring, doesn't it? No wonder his Reality TV show got cancelled!

(YAWN) I AM ANTIFA!

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