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Angie's avatar
Angie
19m

America doesn't want Jesus TV or state media.

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The Coke Brothers's avatar
The Coke Brothers
8m

Norm - I agree that we need a Nuremberg style approach where we prosecute the worst cases of corruption. But is that has to be done quickly and decisively to restore some semblance of trust in the system

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