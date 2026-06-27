The Contrarian

The Contrarian

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joshua Friedman's avatar
Joshua Friedman
3h

I continue to be horrified by the so-called administration and I thank you for keeping up the pressure through litigation. I am very happy to be a subscriber.

Reply
Share
Sara P's avatar
Sara P
3h

Thank you Norman for all you and others to fight and speak truth to power. Huzzah!

Reply
Share
32 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Contrarian · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture