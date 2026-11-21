Donald Trump’s corruption was the No. 1 issue on voters’ minds in the midterms, and evidence of that corruption can be seen in his mad demolition and construction aspirations all over the District of Columbia. But we and our democracy litigation allies are fighting back on all fronts and winning — thanks to the help provided by your paid subscriptions, Contrarians.

Let’s start with our campaign to save the Kennedy Center. On Thursday, my Democracy Defenders and Washington Litigation Group colleagues and I were back in court in our case on behalf of our courageous client, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH). Now everyone — including a majority of the voting public — is standing up to Trump. But Beatty’s battle was a much lonelier one when she sued a year ago to strip Trump’s illegally added name off the building — and, with our help, won.

Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH) with my colleague Nathaniel Zelinsky of Washington Litigation Group and me in September outside a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C. (Nathan Ellgren/AP)

Now, among other issues in the case, we’re fighting to prevent Trump from demolishing the Kennedy Center as he did the East Wing of the White House. On Thursday, the Trump DOJ lawyers were back in federal court trying to persuade Judge Christopher Cooper to allow the closure of the Kennedy Center for two years. The administration insists that this move is simply about renovations.

But Trump’s actions to date seem to tell a different story. He’s been photographed on Air Force One examining a document that appeared to depict the Kennedy Center demolished and has told reporters that the center could be “ripped down.” That comes in the context of his sudden demolition of the East Wing as well as the illegal cutting down of hundreds of trees at East Potomac Golf Links.

Under questioning from the bench, the Justice Department attempted to squirm away from that record. DOJ claimed that center management had no demolition plans. They say the center wouldn’t follow tear-down orders from Trump if issued.

Yeah, right. A clearly skeptical judge pressed the government on whether Trump’s statements were “irrelevant.” Our team hammered home the threat as well, pointing to the evidence here and to the East Wing and East Potomac precedents. The judge clearly took it seriously, reminding the government in no uncertain terms that the previous order we won preventing demolition remains in place. As I noted to press after the hearing, “The most important takeaway: There is no question in my mind that this judge, under any circumstances, is going to allow the demolition of the Kennedy Center — that East Wing or East Potomac Golf Course wrecking ball scenario.”

Why has the Kennedy Center case attracted so much public attention? As my colleague Joyce Vance recently explained on Coffee with the Contrarians, for many Americans, this case has become a visual representation of this administration’s attempt to “physically disassemble the markers of democracy.” The corrupt assaults on the Kennedy Center serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need to confront authoritarianism’s advance.

The same is true of the arch case, where we are seeking intervention on behalf of the Kennedy family. The D.C. federal judge in that case just granted an extension of the initial temporary restraining order, including to consider our filings. And on Friday, a second federal judge, this one in Virginia, issued a preliminary injunction blocking construction, calling it a “rushed job” and questioning its legal basis.

This grotesque arch would overshadow the Kennedy and many other gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery. It obstructs the sightlines of this hallowed memorial where we honor Americans who gave their lives defending the cause of democracy. We will not stop fighting until the arch is permanently blocked.

This week, there was also a lot of action in our litigation to stop Trump from destroying the historic, family-friendly East Potomac Golf Links to build a hideous and less accessible Trump-style course. The government filed an appeal of the order we at Democracy Defenders together with Democracy Forward and Lowell and Associates won last week protecting the course. For our part, we filed to take discovery to prove the Trump administration has been planning this illegal construction all along despite its denials. And the judge pressed forward with her proposal to appoint a special master to investigate whether the lawyers in the case lied in violation of their ethics duties. On Friday, she ordered both sides to brief the question. I know what I think!

In January 2025, I co-authored an op-ed in the New York Times asking if our country was sleepwalking into autocracy. At the time, it seemed that way, as institution after institution appeared poised to accommodate Trump and his authoritarian demands, what we referred to as “anticipatory obedience.”

Now, 22 months later, I can confidently say that Trump has been as bad as I feared, but the American people have also been as great as I’d hoped. Contrarians, thanks to your support, in cases like the three above and over 1,000 others, the democracy litigation coalition stood together and held fast.

Day by day, we chipped away at Trump’s wall of autocracy. That happened in the courts of law but also in the court of public opinion, including right here at the Contrarian, with our cutting-edge democracy coverage.

We covered Americans as they took to the streets at No Kings rallies and other popular protests that sprung up across the country. Then the press started to follow our lead and that of our allies in independent media and expose Trump’s authoritarianism. We wrote about and did interviews of more and more political leaders as they started to find their backbone and speak out about the corruption and lawlessness rampant in this administration.

And we were there as the pro-democracy movement started to see results at the polls over the past 22 months, culminating in November 3 — a massive pro-democracy wave. Now it is the turn of those elected to join the fight in federal, state, and local leadership positions. They must pursue the accountability and enact the safeguards necessary to ensure that American democracy comes back from the brink. As you will see from this week’s coverage, we hope and believe they are up to the task.

Oversight & Accountability

Congress Can’t Let the President Muzzle Its Watchdog

Max Stier sounded the alarm on Trump’s efforts to appoint Eric Ueland to GAO chief — a 15-year appointment responsible for independent oversight of the executive branch — in an end-run around the standard bipartisan nomination process. See also Norm Ornstein: The Senate Cannot Allow Partisanship at the GAO.

After the Midterms, Washington Must Stop Mistaking Respectability for Responsibility

Michael Franklin wrote against making nice on the Hill. “Do not convince yourself that you can fix Republicans, that they will change their minds, that one more gracious invitation will reveal the decent people supposedly trapped beneath a decade of deliberate cruelty.”

Undaunted: Oversight Chief Starts Strong

The good news, wrote Jennifer Rubin, is that the incoming chairman of the Oversight Committee, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA), seems prepared to have a strong hand on the gavel. His response to Trump’s preemptive bullying: “We’re not going to be deterred, and we’re certainly not going to be intimidated by Donald Trump or anyone in the administration.”

The Democrats’ Next Act

Affordability, Accountability and a Little Populism: Democrats Construct Their Post-2026 Plan

Natalie Fertig reported on the What’s Next Democratic leadership summit in Denver, where some consensus on a post-midterms agenda emerged — and more than a little disagreement on what to do first and how.

The Tea with April Ryan ft. Senator Cory Booker

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) joined April Ryan to talk about what the Democratic Senate will do for the American people on Day 1 (and 2 and 3) of the new congressional session. “Either you’re with Americans and lowering their costs, or you’re going to vote against those things, and Americans are going to know why this problem hasn’t been fixed.”

How to Act Like a Winner

Katherine Stewart argued that, given the scale of the midterm realignment, Democrats should chart a course not just until 2028 — but for the next 50 years. “There is nothing pragmatic about setting the bar so low that you enter the next election as just another compromised representative of the status quo.”

Why the Senate Majority Leader Race Matters

Jennifer Rubin laid out myths and truths about the crucial race for the Democrats’ new Senate leader, which is about much more than an inside-baseball personality contest. “Myth #3: ‘This distracts from the fight over the agenda.’”

Lessons from the Wave

The Blue Wave Was Propelled by Women — Black Women, to Be Exact

Carron J. Phillips wrote on how America’s most marginalized group laid the groundwork for significant change, both through consistent turnout and tireless advocates like Georgia’s Stacey Abrams. “I was in the room when she lost in 2018, and it was evident even then that America needed Abrams more than she needed us.”

The $270,000 That Could

By the same token, Amanda Hollowell cautioned that the success of Black women candidates in this election cycle should not be mistaken for proof that they received adequate resources. “I do not want Black women to be celebrated only for how much we can accomplish with so little.”

‘We Won By Being Unapologetically on the Side of the Little Guy’

Kendall Scudder, the chair of Texas’s Democratic Party, joined Jennifer Rubin to explain how a ‘scrappy, rag-tag’ group of Texans flipped the state blue, and how it can hold onto its electoral gains.

What Did it Take to Flip Georgia?

Charlie Bailey, chair of the Georgia Democratic Party, sat down with Jen to unpack how Democrats reclaimed both the governor’s mansion and the statehouse, through voters mobilized by ICE cruelty and the Supreme Court’s attempts to strip away voting rights.

The Global View

Why Trump Is Meeting with Putin and Xi

Tom Malinowski explained Trump’s desperate affinity for autocrats, despite his regime’s own best interests. “He senses, correctly, that the leaders and people of democratic countries judge and look down on him. He believes, incorrectly, that leaders like Putin and Xi like him.”

Trump Got His Yalta Photograph, but Little Else

Brian O’Neill analyzed the big nothing — for Trump, anyway — that was the trilateral summit with Xi and Putin, and how an eager press abetted it. “The gap between the advance coverage and the summit’s meager results was striking.”

‘The Best Kind of American’

Abe Kenmore spoke with author Kim Ghattas about her recent book, which takes an expansive view of the history of the Middle East conflict through the prism of the search for answers about a devastating murder. “It was very discombobulating, because I was writing about historical events, and I was watching their paroxysm unfold in front of me.”

The Fight Continues

The Contrarian Covers the Democracy Movement

This week, we saw protests against ICE’s atrocities, calls for AI regulation, a Tesla Takedown, and more from Minnesota to Texas. Get help organizing from Indivisible, find protests in your area at mobilize.us, and send us your protest photos at submit@contrariannews.org.

Save the Government Accountability Office

In this week’s Calls to Action: honoring Transgender Awareness Week, how to protest a Trump takeover of the GAO, how to make your voice heard on Senate leadership, ways to add to calls for impeachment of Trump’s incompetent cabinet, and more.

And from our own Ben Sheehan, an urgent and deeply personal call for action for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to enact a law on child custody oversight that passed both houses of New York’s legislature unanimously — with broad support from child welfare and legal advocates — but is now in danger of dying via inaction.

Culture, Cartoons, & Fun Stuff

This week, our cartoonists took on blame (Something Special Is in the Air, Michael de Adder), bribes (Discount Dinner, Michael de Adder), and bad trips (Weekend at Xi’s, de Adder, and (Trilateral Cooperation, Nick Anderson).

How Americans Invented the Prison — and Have Been Making It Worse for Two Centuries

Meredith Blake looked at a sweeping new PBS documentary on the history of crime and punishment in the United States, which finds a large gap between the values claimed by American society and the reality of how this society works for its people. “A shadow history of the United States.”

Sisters Are Not the Caregiving Solution

Meredith also wrote on a viral SNL sketch on the reality of who bears the burden of elder care that has struck many as all too real to laugh at. “Care is an economic issue, a gender-equity issue, and a democracy issue, too. It belongs front and center in 2027.”

Hope, Change — or at Least a Really Good Cottage Pie

Emily Beyda gave us a ‘No Hidden Agenda Here’ casserole with which to celebrate knowing exactly what you’re getting.